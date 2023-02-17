Family bonding! Kate Hudson enjoyed a shopping day out in New York City alongside her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell.

The foursome strolled around the Big Apple on Friday, February 17, checking out different shops on the street and stopping for lunch. At one point, Hawn, 77, and Russell, 71, paused to admire an adorable dog on the sidewalk and chat up its owner.

The famous family kept it chic but casual for the outing, with the First Wives Club actress opting for black leggings and a matching long-sleeve T-shirt. She wrapped a black and white printed sweater around her waist and accessorized the look with flats and a handbag. The Deepwater Horizon star, for his part, donned blue jeans, hiking boots and a plaid buttoned up shirt.

Hudson, 43, rocked high-waisted wool pants with a gray tank top and camel booties. The Glee alum, who draped a tan sweater over her shoulders, completed the ensemble with a red necklace, sunnies and braided pigtails. Her 36-year-old fiancé, meanwhile, wore black pants and a gray T-shirt with a funky patterned green sweater. His accessories included a black beanie, matching sunnies and orange sneakers.

Fujikawa’s laid-back look is part of what drew Hudson to him in the first place. She opened up about the composer’s authenticity during the February 9 episode of “The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him,” she explained. “And so he was nervous and I was like, ‘OK, this is a date.’ And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then by the end of the hike I was like, ‘He’s so great.’ He was just so kind and loving and pure, and in my mind, I was like, ‘I think I’m ready for a guy that, like, is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.’”

Hudson has often been candid about her relationship history and defended her tendency to move fast when it comes to commitment.

“I just, like, jump in the deep end of everything I do,” she explained to hosts Erin and Sara Foster. “People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend like, ‘Oh, we should wait.’”

Hudson met first husband Chris Robinson when she was 20 years old while on vacation. After returning home from the getaway, the California native declared that knew she would marry the Black Crowes frontman, now 56. The pair went on to welcome son Ryder in 2004 but separated two years later.

The Almost Famous star moved on with Matt Bellamy, whom she got engaged to in April 2011 — three months before the duo welcomed son Bingham, now 11. After the duo split in 2014, however, Hudson reconnected with Fujikawa, who she initially met when she was pregnant with Ryder and he was still in high school.

Hudson’s blended brood echoes that of her parents. Before becoming a couple, Russell was married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983, and the two share son Boston Russell. Hawn, for her part, was previously married twice. First to Gus Trinkonis from 1969 to 1976 and then to Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. The duo welcomed son Oliver in 1976 and daughter Kate three years later.

Kurt and Hawn began dating after working together in 1983’s Swing Shift. In 1986, they welcomed their only son together, Wyatt Russell. Despite their almost four-decade romance, the twosome never tied the knot.

“[Kurt] came from three sisters and a very strong family unit. I came from one sister and two parents and a big family unit. That’s what we care about,” Hawn told Porter in 2015 about what matters most to the couple. “We talked about relationships and commonality early on. We had nannies, there’s no doubt about it. We’ve both been working. But we were very present with our children. It’s the same way we grew up.”

Keep scrolling to see more from the family’s NYC outing: