May 25, 2021

A departure from her go-to coat dress, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a fashion-forward camel-colored ensemble while opening The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Scotland.

She paired a Temperley London sweater, Emmy London clutch, Emmy London pumps and Strathearn Tartan scarf with her Massimo Dutti wool coat, which she recycled from a January 2020 appearance.