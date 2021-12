Cinderella Moment

She may be a royal IRL, but the Duchess’ blue taffeta Alexander McQueen gown at the state banquet on October 23, 2018, had all kinds of Disney princess vibes. She paired the Cinderella-inspired creation with the Queen Mary Lovers Knot tiara, a pearl and diamond necklace from Queen Alexandra’s wedding parure and Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings.