Lady in Pink

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner on Wednesday, February 13, wearing a pink chiffon gown from Gucci. She topped off the look with sparkly pumps, a velvet clutch and Kiki McDonough Morganite and Diamond earrings, which resemble a pair by Shane Co. Alice Davis of Shane Co. tells Stylish that the royal’s earrings “are so in tune to her classically understated style.”