Mellow Yellow

Duchess Kate wore an eye-catching pale yellow coat dress by her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, and a hat by Philip Treacy that she previously wore to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s wedding in May 2018, when she attended the annual Trooping the Colour in London on June 8, 2019. She wore her hair up in a stylish chignon and accessorized with Bahrein pearl drop earrings.