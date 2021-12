Top It Off

Not letting a little rain dampen her style, the Duchess visited Blackpool Tower with Prince William on Wednesday, March 6, in an olive green Sportmax coat that she first debuted during a trip to Edinburgh in 2016. Underneath, she was wearing a printed Michael Kors frock, and she accessorized the look with black knee-high boots and an emerald Manu Atelier box bag we saw her out and about with just a few weeks ago.