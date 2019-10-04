Craving more royal tour beauty content? Well, you’re in for a treat! Meghan Markle concluded her 10-day tour of South Africa on October 2 after making may special memories with her family — and debuting so many Pinterest-worthy fashion looks. But now, it’s Kate Middleton’s turn! She and Prince William are headed to Pakistan on Monday, October 14 — and they’re bringing someone very special along for the journey!

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the couple will be accompanied by a team of 14, including — drumroll, please — “a privately-funded hairstylist, believed to be Amanda Cook Tucker, for the duchess.” That means we’re about to be blessed with some great hairstyles, many of which we can expect to be the stunner’s signature: the perfect bouncy blowout.

For some background on her relationship with Tucker, she’s been Middleton’s go-to hairstylist since 2012. Not only has she traveled with the couple on royal tours to make sure Middleton’s hair is on point, but she’s also always dashed to the duchess’s bedside when she’s in labor, to prep her locks for the press upon exiting.

And for an extra dose of cuteness, Tucker used to cut Prince William and Prince Harry’s hair when they were young, too.

So if you’re in need of hair inspiration to bring with you to the salon — or maybe you just want to prepare yourself for the wonderful hair moments to come — scroll through for some of Duchess Kate’s best hair looks brought to life by Amanda Cook Tucker.