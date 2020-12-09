Winter wardrobe #goals! Kate Middleton dazzled throughout her three-day tour of the United Kingdom in an array of stylish coats and holiday hues.

From Sunday, December 6, to Tuesday, December 8, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled around the U.K. to thank the COVID-19 pandemic essential workers.

A press release from Kensington Palace noted that the two were set to “travel 1,250 miles and undertake working visits, meeting frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences, sacrifices and the inspiring work they have done throughout this challenging year.”

During these official outings, the duchess, 38, opted for flawlessly tailored coats in green, red and blue hues. And many of these she’s even been spotted in before! After all, sustainable fashion is the only way forward.

Our favorite number was probably the red Alexander McQueen coat that she wore while Cardiff Castle in Wales on Tuesday, December 8. She wore the slick piece over a black turtleneck, a tartan Emilia Wickstead midiskirt that matched her plaid scarf, Ralph Lauren boots and Grace Han top-handle bag. Honestly, the bright and cheerful look was arguably one of the royal’s most perfectly coordinated looks of all time.

To mark the end of their tour, the duke and duchess joined Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle for a final special gathering of royals and key workers. For this festive evening affair, the royal stunned in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat with a fur collar. The statement jewel buttons down the front of the outerwear paired perfectly with Middleton’s diamond teardrop earrings.

Keep scrolling to see all of Duchess Kate’s incredible cold-weather looks complete with tartan prints and sleek winter coats.

