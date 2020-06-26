It's Here! Check Out Every Product in the Kendall x Kylie Makeup Collection

Finally! Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s highly anticipated makeup line has arrived, marking the official next chapter in the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s beauty collab history.

The 8-piece collection includes everything from the obvious (a Lip Kit) to the unexpected (a box of products signed by the reality stars). Other must-haves include the stunning Kendall Pressed Powder Palette, an innovative face blotting balm to banish shine and versatile face gloss to get your glow on.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars likely know that the collab has been in the works for a while now. Rumors started swirling about a potential line in March 2019 and Kendall officially announced that it was coming on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s unveiled limited-edition collections with just about the entire Kardashian clan in the past, including Kris, Khloé, Kourtney and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. Previously, Kendall had a contract with beauty giant Estée Lauder, which prevented her from working with another major cosmetics company.

Last January, Kendall told DeGeneres, “We’re really goin’ big because I’m her full blood.” Clearly, she wasn’t exaggerating! The world-famous sisters have teased their followers like crazy in recent weeks, looking as glamorous as ever wearing the makeup products. The older of the two sisters even stripped down to lingerie on the ‘gram for a series of sexy snaps “wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else.”

In addition to blessing the world with the long-awaited collab, the sisters are also using some of the profits to make an impact. In an Instagram post, Kendall announced, “Kylie and I will be donating a portion of the sales from our @kyliecosmetics collaboration to the Marsha P Johnson Institute, an amazing organization that protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people.”

She continued, “@mpjinstitute was created in response to the murders of black trans women and women of color, to elevate, support, and nourish the voices of black trans people. We are so proud to be supporting their mission, and thank the team for their work!”

Keep scrolling to check out all of the products in the limited-edition collection!

