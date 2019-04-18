Between study sessions, a first birthday party for niece True and a perfume launch, Kim Kardashian got some much needed R&R in the form of a facial.
Seeking out the expertise of A-list favorite Melanie Grant, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a peek mid-facial in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 16. It’s unclear which treatment she received but from the looks of it, it was as effective as it was relaxing.
Having just opened up her first U.S. studio in West Hollywood, this Sydney-based facialist also counts Victoria Beckham a fan. The former Posh Spice has praised not only her in-office treatments but also her products (which are not yet available online in the States).
After the session, Kardashian turned to aftercare. In a second snap, the reality star shared a pile of products, revealing her current daily skin care routine favorites.
In the pile, there were some unidentifiable picks as well as five major items that you can buy yourself — some for a hefty price tag, but when it comes to skin care Kim doesn’t mess around.
There was an exfoliating cleanser that has soothing properties thanks to aloe vera, a cult-favorite cream that reduces the signs of aging in a rich, luxe formula and an eye cream that’s well worth its steep price point. She even shared a body pick with a heavenly rose and white musk scent that, alone, is transformative.
From the multi-tasking cleanser to her luxe cream, keep scrolling to see (and shop!) Kardashian’s updated skin care must-haves.