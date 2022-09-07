Name a better duo! Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner have joined forces for a second Kylie Cosmetics collab.

The beauty mogul, 25, announced a release date for the drop via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7. “THE KRIS COLLECTION ROUND 2 COMING SEPTEMBER 14th!!! I love collaborating with you mommy,” Kylie wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

In the first shot, the Life of Kylie alum and the famous momager, 66, look breathtaking in sexy black corset dresses. Kylie’s frock featured a halter construction and a plunging neckline. Kris’ ensemble, meanwhile, was equipped with gloved sleeves and a sultry high slit. The pair topped the look off with glasses of dirty martinis — Kris’ go-to cocktail that served as the theme of the soon-to-be released palette.

In the second slide, Kylie showed off the new capsule, which includes a lip kit, gloss, blush, eyeshadow — shaped like a martini glass — and olive-adorned eye masks.

The Kylie Skin founder also teased the collab on TikTok, sharing her own rendition of the trend that features social media users bobbing their heads to Snoop Dogg‘s “Sensual Seduction.” The clip started off with Kris sipping on her signature cocktail while dressed in a princess sleeve outfit that was finalized with a jeweled collar. The video then transitioned to show Kylie drinking a dirty martini while showing off a massive emerald and diamond necklace. Kris then applied a lip pencil from the collab as Kylie tried out the gloss. The social media post ends with Kris pouring more vodka into her glass with Kylie dancing on the other side.

Kris first hinted at a second Kylies Cosmetics collab in July when she shared a video of herself and Kylie rocking matching sunglasses and sleek hairstyles as they took on the viral TikTok craze in which people mouth: “I’m sorry not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. It’s a genre. Not everybody fits on the roster.”

The businesswoman styled her signature pixie cut into a gelled side part as Kylie rocked retro curls. The Safely cofounder completed the look with dangling earrings and a black silk turtleneck dress. Kylie, for her part, stunned in a jewel-adorned bustier top and sheer ballroom gloves. The two glammed with matte pink lipstick.

“Kris Collection round 2? ;),” the In the Kitchen with Kris author captioned the video.

Kylie dropped the Kris Jenner x Kylie Cosmetics collection in 2018. The launch included a warm eyeshadow palette that consisted of shimmery blush shades.

In addition to Kris, Kylie has released collections with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. More recently, she unveiled a lip kit with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The Kylie Swim founder launched the label in 2014. She sold 51 percent of her brand to Coty Inc. in 2019, and later gave it a clean and vegan makeover.