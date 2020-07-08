Kylie Jenner’s Desert Style Is Totally on Point — See Every Sexy Look!

Kylie Jenner is kicking off July in style! The Lip Kit creator is spending some time in Utah with friends and family to enjoy a getaway at the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point — and she brought her fashion A-game!

On Sunday, July 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snap of herself on Instagram slaying in a nude skin-tight ensemble, alongside the caption, “Be back soon.” The sand-colored look complete with rubber slip-ons and a butt-grazing braid perfectly matched the desert backdrop. Proving, once again, she is a master coordinator when it comes to twinning with her surroundings.

Since then, she’s been sharing lots of insider snaps from the vacation looking smokin’ hot in all kinds of chic looks. For instance, on Monday, July 6, she dazzled in a limited-edition Loudbrand Studio’s dress featuring an orange print and a netted, cutout, single-shoulder neckline. The next day, she brought it again in a black floor-length frock that was simple yet beautiful.

But it’s not even just night-out looks. She’s also totally nailed it when it comes to swimwear (no surprise there) and hiking. On Tuesday, July 7, she took to her Instagram stories to show off her monochrome black athleisure wear that she rocked for that day’s hike. “We’re climbing a mountain,” she wrote overtop the photo.

From swimsuits to minidresses, keep scrolling to see every single one of her incredible desert looks.

