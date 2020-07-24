Lana Condor has a brand-new gig! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is the new face and global brand ambassador of the beloved drugstore skincare brand Neutrogena

The 23-year-old actress shared the news with her 9.9 million Instagram followers by posting a video announcement on Thursday, July 23. In the four-minute clip, the Vietnam native touched on the many reasons why this partnership is so exciting for her.

“I have been a fan and an active user of Neutrogena for as long as I can remember,” she told fans, noting that her “first experience in skincare” was with the brand’s SPF and makeup wipes, which she shared with her mom when she was a young girl.

With that being said, this experience is certainly a “pinch-me moment” in the star’s career. “I’ve followed the campaigns for as long as I can remember,” she continued. “I remember being a little girl watching on TV all the beautiful different faces of Neutrogena over the years.”

In addition to having used the products for years and years, she’s deeply committed to the brand’s inclusivity and overall message. “I just wanted to be part of a brand that elevates that and embraces supporting what you believe in,” she said. “I have been using Neutrogena products forever and I am really excited to be a global Asian face for the brand. I love that people see themselves represented in me and feel like they belong.”

Condor’s fans went wild in the comments section over her announcement. “Congrats Lana so proud to see an Asian girl representing a huge brand,” one follower wrote, “Keep making us proud love you so much.” Another joked, “This announcement just cleared my skin… CONGRATS!!!!”

The Netflix star is joined by another new member of the Neutrogena family, Jenna Ortega. Both young ladies follow in the footsteps of brand ambassadors such as Gaby Espino, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Garner.

Keep scrolling to check out some of Condor’s top favorite products from the brand!

