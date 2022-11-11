Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback! The actress has returned to film — and she’s doing it in style.

While promoting her new movie, Falling for Christmas — which premiered on Netflix on November 10, 2022, Lohan dazzled Us with a revamped wardrobe.

For an appearance on Good Morning America on November 7, she lit up the streets of her native New York in a multicolored suit by Akris. The ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer and coordinating wide-leg trousers with a patchwork pattern of red, yellow, orange and green. The Freaky Friday star complemented the look with a matching turtleneck and towering platform heels that came in warm maroon hue.

While on the show, Lohan opened up about finding her way back to Hollywood. “I wanted to make this movie because I missed being on set and I really miss bringing characters to life, and this was just the perfect script full of love and family and romance and joy all in one,” she told anchor T. J. Holmes.

The following day, the Mean Girls actress was a vision in a white ensemble by Michael Kors for a Live With Kelly and Ryan interview. The getup featured a sleeveless wrap jacket, which she teamed with a skinny gold belt. The outfit was completed with a high-slit skirt and metallic sandal heels.

At the New York City screening of Falling for Christmas, Lohan looked holiday ready in a Valentino gown. The floor-length number featured long sleeves and a sheer construction. The dainty masterpiece was embroidered with white flowers and embellished with sparkly beads.

We can thank Law Roach for Lohan’s breathtaking transformation. The fashion expert, who famously works with Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham, Megan Thee Stallion and more, has taken on the Parent Trap star as a client.

Roach made history at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, taking home the ceremony’s Inaugural Stylist Award.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” he wrote via Instagram following the big night. “I’m so grateful to @cfda @stevenkolb for choosing me to receive this amazing honor. Grateful to the amazing @kerrywashington for traveling to NY to present my award. Grateful to @fernandogarciam1205 and the @oscardelarenta team for creating my look and making me feel so special. I consumed with an Attitude of Gratitude.”

Lohan has since tagged Roach in a series of Instagram posts, confirming their exciting new partnership.

