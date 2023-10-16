Madelyn Cline has been serving Us jaw-dropping red carpet looks for years, even before she landed her breakout role as Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix show Outer Banks in 2020.

Cline has quickly established herself as a Gen Z celebrity style icon, gracing the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle and Elle. She is now a regular attendee at fashion shows, is the brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and was the face of Stella McCartney’s 2023 Summer Collection.

From her sophisticated gowns, like the show-stopping nude Givenchy draped dress she wore to the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards, to her cool-girl power suits, like the gray double-breasted Stella McCartney suit she wore to the TAG Heuer Century City Boutique Opening in Los Angeles in February 2023, Cline’s red carpet looks never fail to wow fashion fans and critics alike.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Check out some of our favorite looks Cline has worn over the years below.