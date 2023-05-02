Dressing up for the occasion! Madelyn Cline made her 2023 Met Gala debut a night to remember in a sleek Stella McCartney gown.

Cline, 25, posed in the shimmery black gown with silver embellishments while attending the event on Monday, May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Outer Banks star swept her hair back into a stylish ponytail while paying homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld on fashion’s biggest night in New York City.

The Glass Onion star’s stunning red carpet appearance comes weeks before she is set to start filming season 4 of Outer Banks. Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that the show was renewed before season 3 started streaming.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement in February, referring to a special fan event inspired by Outer Banks. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

At the time, Cline reflected on her personal journey since scoring the role of Sarah Cameron. “Words can’t even begin to describe. Yesterday was so special,” the actress gushed via Instagram. “I’m beyond grateful to @netflix, to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y’all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!! Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you ❤️‍🔥 #obx4.”

Her fellow costar Chase Stokes, meanwhile, opened up about getting to celebrate Outer Banks with a red carpet event for the first time since it debuted.

“Trying to put into words how much last night meant to me. as a kid with a dream, to pulling up to this premiere, and seeing so many familiar faces, and so many new faces to support this show literally made me cry,” the Stranger Things alum, 30, wrote via Instagram. “Im forever grateful for every single human being who has made this show what it is. to the fans- thank you. I adore you. thank you for making all of my wildest dreams come to life. I hope you enjoy this season as much as we enjoy making this show. forever and ever all my love.”

Cline and Stokes previously made headlines after they sparked romance rumors while bringing Sarah and John B’s love story to life.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the pair had called it quits after more than one year of dating. Cline has since been linked to Zack Bia and later Jackson Guthy. Stokes, for his part, had been dating Kelsea Ballerini following her divorce from Morgan Evans.

Since its 2021 debut, Outer Banks has focused on a treasure hunt that brings a group of teenagers together. The characters paired off into different couples while trying to track down the lost gold — which ultimately took them to El Dorado. The season 3 finale, which aired in February, hinted that the next mystery will be connected to North Carolina’s historic tales of Blackbeard’s treasure.