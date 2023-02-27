Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 3 of Outer Banks.

A new beginning. Outer Banks season 3 explored the chaotic conclusion to a lengthy treasure hunt — and not everyone made it to the end.

During the third season finale, which premiered on Thursday, February 23, John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah’s (Madelyn Cline) respective dads ended up dead on their way to El Dorado. John B was able to make amends with Big John (Charles Halford) before he got injured during a shooting. Meanwhile, Sarah honored her father’s (Charles Esten) sacrifice for her and moved on from their tumultuous past.

After John B and Sarah acquired the gold, the couple and their friends went public with their discovery. The Pogues received money and fame for their successful treasure hunt. As they celebrated their success, the group was approached by an unknown man with a brand-new set of clues to track down another mystery.

Cline had previously hinted that season 3 wasn’t the end for the group. “I don’t think it’s going to be the last. I think there’s more of the story to be told,” she told Today in February.

That same month, Netflix confirmed that Outer Banks was renewed for a fourth season days before season 3 was set to drop.

“Words can’t even begin to describe. Yesterday was so special,” the Glass Onion actress gushed via Instagram. “I’m beyond grateful to @netflix, to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y’all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!! Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you ❤️‍🔥 #obx4.”

Before season 3 debuted on Netflix, showrunner Josh Pate opened up about how the season 3 story lines were affected by real-life events.

“Shooting in Barbados in season 2 really opened up some ideas from people that we met and stories that we heard, and then it dovetailed into the mythology that we had for the adventure story this season,” he told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “It explores an earlier pocket of history than the Antebellum stuff that was tied to the mythology of the Royal Merchant Gold, and it ties back into different cultures from South America. It was inspired by us being in Barbados and learning about the culture there and the lower Caribbean and the West Indies. The new bad guy and the culture that we explore are in that part of the world and it’s a little older part of history that we’re synthesizing.”

Scroll down to see where every Outer Banks character ended up in season 3: