Gigi Hadid has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. The new mom hit the red carpet on Monday, September 13, wearing a strapless black-and-white Prada gown, paired with matching black opera gloves.

Hadid, 26, stayed in line with the evening’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” wearing her fiery red hair up in a high, retro-inspired ponytail, which was accessorized with a black and crystal Prada brooch at the bottom.

The model, who welcomed baby Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020, also opened up about how her life has changed.

“I mean she’s one [years old] next week and I just feel like I’ve been on momma duty. I’ve been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns,” she told Vogue on the carpet. “So I feel like tonight I’m showing her what it means to dress up and hone in and have balance. I think finding that in your life is really when you feel like you’ve stepped into womanhood and finding your boundaries, learning how to manage all of that is when you feel your best.”

This picture-perfect moment brought back all the memories from the couple’s debut five years back at the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” soirée.

At the time, the model stunned in sleek Tommy Hilfiger dress complete with a metallic bustier that extended into a choker necklace. The One Direction alum channeled the theme in a black tuxedo with armor-like sleeves.

For the past three Met Galas, Hadid showed up solo, stunning at every soirée nonetheless. In 2017, when the theme was “Red Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between,” she rocked a nude Tommy Hilfiger dress with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Circa 2018, she channeled the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme in a Versace sequin gown. And when 2019 rolled around, she hit the pink carpet with Michael Kors in a head-to-toe metallic look by the designer. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Now that the duo is back on the carpet together though, it’s clear that their fashion-forward sense of style (and all-out couple goals status) remains. Still, there’s no denying that much has changed for the couple over the past five years, especially with Khai’s arrival.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time, showing a picture holding his daughter’s hand. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mind & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child in April 2020 during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said during the show.