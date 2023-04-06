Well, hello Molly Sims! The actress blessed fans with a series of vacation snaps that showed off her bikini body.

The 49-year-old Fired Up star took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 5, to share moments from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Assuming spring break position,” Sims captioned the social media carousel, adding: “Let’s GOOOO.”

In the snaps, the Kentucky native looked fit in a tiny green two-piece from Monday Swimwear. In the first shot, Sims showed off the sexy set by pulling on the strings. In a different photo, she styled the swimsuit with a matching mini skirt and a white button-up shirt, which she wore open. The Yes Man actress accessorized with layered gold necklaces, a straw beach bag and tortoise sunglasses. In addition to flaunting her figure, Sims shared images of herself lounging by a dreamy infinity pool.

A few hours later, Sims followed up with more vacation photos. “Sunsetting,” she captioned the Instagram post, which included photos of her kids, Brooks, 10, Grey, 6, and Scarlett, 8, posing on the beach. Sims, for her part, was seen in a black top and a floral maxi skirt.

Her sunny getaway comes after she and her husband, Scott Stuber, got glammed up for the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28. That evening, Sims slayed in a black floor-length dress adorned with metallic studs by CD Greene. She teamed the eye-catching number with a black blazer and a Jimmy Choo pumps. For glam, Sims rocked rosy cheeks, delicate mascara and a glossy pink lip.

The “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast host opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how she maintains a healthy pout in June 2022, sharing: “I love the Laneige lip mask.”

“I love it for my kids, I love it for my husband, I love it for myself. It feels good. I like it, it gives a great sheen,” she continued. Sims also shared a few makeup tips: “There’s nothing better than Anastasia gel brow. I use clear, and your eyebrows do not move for days.”

She added: “Dior makes a great lip gloss, but Clarins made a dupe of it. It’s a little bit less expensive. It has the same applicator. People are obsessed with it .. Wander makes a dual Double Date Lip and Cheek. It’s a really nice color.”

Keep scrolling to see Sims’ bikini moment in Mexico: