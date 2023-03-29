Jennifer Aniston is the gift that keeps on giving! After slaying at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Paris, the actress turned up the heat for the film’s Los Angeles debut.

Aniston, 54, ditched her girl-next-door aesthetic for a sultry vibe at the red carpet soirée on Tuesday, March 28. The Friends alum showed off her fabulous figure in a sparkly frock by Versace. The mini dress, which came from the label’s spring/summer 2023 collection, featured a sheer base with distressed metallic fabric and gray beading throughout on top.

The Horrible Bosses star teamed the piece with delicate sandal heels. She opted for minimal jewelry and baby pink nails, wearing her signature layered blonde mane loose down her shoulders. For glam, Aniston delivered drama with voluminous lashes and sparkly shadow.

The Emmy winner gave photographers all of her best angles on the red carpet and posed with her Murder Mystery costar and real-life pal, Adam Sandler. The Hustle actor, 56, kept it casual, wearing an oversized Knicks sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers.

Aniston jokingly shamed Sandler’s ensemble, saying, “What the hell are you doing? I’m not standing next to him,” per Entertainment Tonight. She then applauded Mark Strong’s gray suit. “This is what I’m talking about,” she teased of the actor, who also stars in the sequel.

Sandler dressed up for the France premiere on March 16, sporting a navy blue suit. Aniston, for her part, looked like a trophy in a sparkly, champagne gown by Celine. The floor-length number clung to the Cake actress’ figure and was equipped with dainty spaghetti straps and a mermaid skirt. Aniston complemented the design with a fuzzy white coat.

Murder Mystery 2 follows Aniston’s Audrey and Sandler’s Nick, who are private detectives trying to launch their own agency. Things take a turn, however, when the couple find themselves at the center of an international investigation after their friend is abducted. In the first film, which debuted in June 2019, Nick and Audrey discovered their love of solving crimes after getting caught up in a murder investigation while on a billionaire’s yacht.

The comedy flick made history when the movie racked up 83 million views. In October 2019, Netflix announced its plans for a second film. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in January 2022 that Tony Goldwyn, Mélanie Laurent, Annie Mumolo and more were joining the cast. Production on the sequel began in early 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Aniston at the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2, which hits Netflix on Friday, March 31: