Mother’s Day is around the corner, which means it’s time to start spoiling the special women in your life with an equally special gift. Not sure what to get? Fear not, Us Weekly’s Stylish has you covered.

We’ve rounded up the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle gifts out there, so you can just press the “add to cart” button and have the perfect present arrive on your doorstep just in time for the holiday, which falls on May, 9.

If your mom is a celebrity-obsessed individual, then you can’t go wrong with a present that’s already loved by one her favorite stars.

Allow us to recommend the Cosabella pajama set. Not only is it soft as can be, but it’s also one of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite brands!

Mom a big Julia Roberts fan? Well, now she can smell just like the Pretty Woman actress! Scoop her up Roberts’ signature scent, the Lancôme La Vie set Belle.

For any skincare-lover in your life, an all-in-one set is definitely the way to go. Whether your shopping for mom, grandma, an aunt or a friend, the Dior Capture Totale Discover Set will be much appreciated. Loved by Gisele Bundchen, the $80 kit comes with a face cleanser, serum, creme and eye cream.

Now, if you don’t want to break the bank, we’ve rounded up some budget-friendly buys to still show the VIP in your life how much you care. JINsoon’s Daisy Nail Polish, which retails for just $18, has a confetti pattern that sure to brighten up anyone’s day. If you want to add on to the gift, throw in a gift card to mom’s favorite salon or spa!

Another affordable gift? Mission’s Vented Cooling Performance Hat, which perfect and practical for moms on the go. And honestly, aren’t they all?!

If you pinky promised the leading lady in your life that you wouldn’t spend a dime on her — we’ve got a work around. Gift her the Uncommon James Mommy and Mini necklace, which features two halves of a broken heart: one half for you, the other for her.

From bathing suits for nursing moms to deliciously-smelling hair products, Stylish searched high and low for the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle presents out there. Keep scrolling to find the perfect gift to give to the VIP in your life on Mother’s Day.