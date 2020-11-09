Celebrity Style MTV EMAs 2020: See the Best Looks From the Red Carpet By Emily Rekstis November 9, 2020 Tim P Whitby/MTV/Shutterstock 7 6 / 7 Anne-Marie The English musician look lovely in a blue Area minidress with Sophia Webster shoes. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News