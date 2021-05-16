Red Carpet MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore By Samantha Holender May 16, 2021 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 20 15 / 20 Jurnee Smollett In a teal Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, which featured side cutouts. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Every Time Kourtney Kardashian’s Friends and Family Gushed Over Her Romance With Travis Barker Every Time Travis Barker’s Kids Landon and Alabama Have Opened Up About Issues With Mom Shanna Moakler Ow, Ow! Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Photos Since Splitting From Alex Rodriguez More News