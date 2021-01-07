What a babe! Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible bikini body in a series of throwback Instagram pics and we’re obsessed.

On Wednesday, January 6, the 50-year-old stunner put her killer abs on display as she dazzled in a zebra print bikini with a blue print sarong. “#VIBE: Right where I need to be, No where & Free 💙🇰🇪💙#NAOMIAFRICA,” she captioned the post.

The swimsuit Campbell is sporting is a Melissa Odabash piece, the Porto tiger-print triangle bikini top, which retails at net-a-porter.com for $117. To accessorize the fierce look, the British model wore sheer sunglasses and layered necklaces that included big pendants and green stones. She wore her long hair down, blowing freely in the Kenya wind.

According to her trainer, Joe Holder, Campbell maintains her incredible figure through body weight training and cardio. However, her favorite workouts are quick ones like jump rope. “I like the ones that get my heart rate up,” she told British Vogue. “But I understand the importance of the ones that are more slow and burning and conditioning and tightening.”

But she was never much of a fan of exercise before she met Holder. “I’ve never liked working out before I started working out with Joe,” she said during her YouTube series #BeingNaomi. “I don’t like everything he makes me do, but it’s not about liking it. It’s about attacking the body in different parts and conditioning.”

The fashion legend turned 50 back in May 2020. Unable to celebrate with a big party due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell shared a picture of herself looking as glamorous as ever in all white surrounded by hundreds of colorful flowers. “I’m so thankful to have amazing people in my life and grateful for all 50 of my years on this beautiful planet,” she wrote in the caption. “My journey so far has been extremely colorful, always reminding myself I am a work in progress, growing and learning every day. Without you all I would not be here, there would be no Naomi and those of you, (you know who you are) your honesty, consistency and embrace means the world to me.”

When speaking with Hello magazine, the London native said she’s fully embracing it. “I feel blessed and grateful to be here, living and breathing.” Don’t we all!

