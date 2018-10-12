On the heels of Olivia Culpo’s successful debut collaboration with Marled by Reunited Clothing (which mostly sold out in 48 hours!), the social media star releases a second collection for fall. The line hits some of the season’s biggest trends: menswear-inspired suiting, animal prints and athleisure. “The collection is inspired by travel and the girl on the go,” Culpo tells Us. “It has sexy elements, but I wanted to make sure the designs were comfortable and versatile.” Her 3 million-plus Instagram followers helped guide her design process. “I got so much feedback from friends and fans, and I took all those messages to heart,” she says. “It is very important to me that women feel beautiful and confident in the pieces, and that this line appeals to women of all shapes and sizes.”

“I love that you can dress up or down the pieces to work for pretty much any occasion, whether it’s a casual brunch or fancy dinner,” Culpo enthuses. Many of the styles take a feminine approach to menswear and play off the athleisure trend. “There is a grey pinstriped suit, for example, and the pants have a jogger cut so they can be worn with sneakers, heels or boots,” she explains. “If you wanted to go sexy you could wear a crop top or bra top underneath, or you could wear a blouse and head to the office.”

Culpo is a pro at mixing high and low. “I might shop in Chanel one day and Zara the next,” she admits. Ranging from $58 to $148, her goal for Marled was to keep the price point as accessible as possible without losing quality. The former Miss Universe hopes people “wear the pieces over and over, but in fresh and unexpected ways.”

Scroll through to see our top picks from the collection, and shop the line before it sells out!