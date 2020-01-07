Us! Or at least Golden Globe winner Stars, they’re procrastinators, just like! Or at least Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette is, anyway!

On Saturday, January 4, The Act star revealed that she was still deciding on an outfit for the award ceremony’s 77th annual event, happening the next day. Even better, she admitted that her 15-year-old daughter, Harlow and 15-year-old niece, Coco (whose mom just happens to be Arquette’s sister-in-law, Courtney Cox), should be hired as her assistant fashion stylists. We caught up with the actress at the BAFTA Tea Party (an event supporting the charity’s Access for All initiative) at the Four Seasons hotel in L.A. for a quick chat about her Golden Globes preparations. Golden Globes 2020 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Arquette admitted that she had a dress fitting for the Globes the day prior, but nothing was set in stone. “We tried on a few dresses and pinned a bunch of different ones, so I’m not really sure,” explained the mom of one. “They’re going to come in the morning and check a dress, hopefully it’ll all work out.” As adorable as it would be for Harlow to help choose her mom’s ceremony dress, the Escape at Dannemora star said that just wasn’t in the cards. “That’s a good idea,” she laughed, after Us Weekly asked if her daughter has ever been involved in the process. “She’s sort of like, ‘Leave me out of it, I’m busy.’” The same goes for her brother David’s daughter Coco, too. “I mean, they have way better fashion than I do,” Arquette admitted. “I should be asking them.” As Arquette hoped, everything did, in fact, work out with her Golden Globes outfit, despite a quick wardrobe malfunction on the way to the ceremony.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore