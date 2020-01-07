On Saturday, January 4, The Act star revealed that she was still deciding on an outfit for the award ceremony’s 77th annual event, happening the next day. Even better, she admitted that her 15-year-old daughter, Harlow and 15-year-old niece, Coco (whose mom just happens to be Arquette’s sister-in-law, Courtney Cox), should be hired as her assistant fashion stylists.
We caught up with the actress at the BAFTA Tea Party (an event supporting the charity’s Access for All initiative) at the Four Seasons hotel in L.A. for a quick chat about her Golden Globes preparations.
Arquette admitted that she had a dress fitting for the Globes the day prior, but nothing was set in stone. “We tried on a few dresses and pinned a bunch of different ones, so I’m not really sure,” explained the mom of one. “They’re going to come in the morning and check a dress, hopefully it’ll all work out.”
As adorable as it would be for Harlow to help choose her mom’s ceremony dress, the Escape at Dannemora star said that just wasn’t in the cards. “That’s a good idea,” she laughed, after Us Weekly asked if her daughter has ever been involved in the process. “She’s sort of like, ‘Leave me out of it, I’m busy.’”
The same goes for her brother David’s daughter Coco, too. “I mean, they have way better fashion than I do,” Arquette admitted. “I should be asking them.”
As Arquette hoped, everything did, in fact, work out with her Golden Globes outfit, despite a quick wardrobe malfunction on the way to the ceremony.
In a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Arquette detailed the situation. “Getting in the car, my zipper broke,” she said. “I knew the zipper was bad when I tried it on but it just tore up so I had to drive back and they had to sew me in.”
But by the time the actress took the stage to accept her Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in The Act, her gold and black long-sleeved V-neck J. Mendel dress was fully intact.
