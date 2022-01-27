It’s finally here! Peyton List’s highly anticipated makeup collection entitled Pley Beauty officially drops today, Thursday, January 27 — and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before in the clean beauty sphere.

The collection — which the 23-year-old Cobra Kai actress has been working on for two years — comprises a full line of color cosmetics, including (but certainly not limited to) eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner pencils, powder blush and lip gloss.

How’s it different from what’s already out there? Well, Pley Beauty’s mission is to “introduce a more playful side of clean beauty,” one that celebrates self-expression like a character in HBO’s Euphoria. In fact, is the exact demographic the Florida native has created her line for.

“I wanted to create something that I wanted to see and use,” she tells Us Weekly’s Stylish, noting that four non-negotiables in developing the brand were that products were clean, sensitive skin-friendly, high-performing, and most importantly: fun.

Another one of List’s top priorities was ensuring her line was as environmentally friendly as possible because, as she tells Us: “Brands need to be held accountable. They need to start a creating in a way that’s easy for a consumer to not feel so anxious about what they’re purchasing.”

One of the ways the brand has made this a reality is by partnering with rePurpose Global and earning its plastic-neutral certification.

What the latter means is that the brand has calculated the amount of plastic used in every product and rePurpose Global removes “an equal or greater amount out from the environment.” Pley Beauty and rePurpose Global are working specifically with the Sueño Azul Project in Bogotá, Colombia, to transform plastic waste into “eco-wood to build furniture, playgrounds, and housing.”

List recommends checking out rePurpose Global’s website to calculate your plastic footprint because the results may surprise you. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I’m just one person. I’m not really making an effect,'” she explains. But the truth is that how much plastic you’re using a year may be alarming — and thus, insightful.

So what should you add to cart? Well, List’s favorite product is the One Stop POP Blush. “The pigment is just so beautiful,” she says. “And blush is one of my favorite items. Like a rosy flushed cheek is the prettiest thing I think a girl can wear.”

“When I’m in a rush and there’s really not much time for me to apply makeup, I’ll overdo it with the blush so that it distracts,” she continues, adding that Doja Cat is her inspiration for embracing bold blush.

In keeping with the line’s free-spirited aesthetic, the collection also includes Coachella-ready face gems and laser-cut stickers, which the star deems a must-try. “I personally love wearing stick-on face jewelry whenever I go to festivals and concerts,” she tells Us. “I just wanted people to be able to spice up their look in a really easy way.”

Pley Beauty’s first drop not only includes her core line, but also a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by Cobra Kai, timed perfectly with the Netflix’s show’s Season 4 release.

So what are you waiting for? Shop the Pley Beauty collection ahead.