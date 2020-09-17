Queen Letizia is one of the most stylish royals in the world and this summer she’s taken it to a whole new level.

The Spanish monarch knows how to own every fashion moment, whether she’s turning heads in a ball gown or working it like a boss in a sharp blazer. But over the past couple months, she’s completely upped her game, bringing Us all kinds of chic summer inspo. And we’re taking note.

For a couple recent occasions, she’s seemed to favor an eyelet look. For instance, when visiting the Insular Livestock Cooperative during her Menorca trip on Thursday, August 13, she wore a white summery number with an empire waistline. Just a couple days before this, she dazzled in a clean shirt dress in the same lacy material from Vintage Ibiza. It’s been a second since we’ve given this pretty design much thought, but the former journalist is making Us rethink our stance on the dreamy style.

The 47-year-old has also stepped out in a couple of recycled pieces, such as the oversize floral print jumpsuit from Uterque. Originally spotted on the royal during a trip to the Dominican Republic back in 2018, she pulled it back out on Wednesday, July 29 to visit the National Cattle Market in Torrelavega, Cantabria.

Though she’s accessorized these ensembles with lots of bright, laid-back bags (and, of course, a face mask to protect against COVID-19), her go-to for many of the outfits has been a pair of beige espadrilles. This shoe is also a favorite of fellow royal Kate Middleton. After all, they goes with just about anything.

To see Queen Letizia’s epic summer style, keep scrolling.

