Late night or early morning? Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted in a New York City park around 4 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 7.

The new parents, who welcomed their first son in May, wore casual outfits for their pre-sunrise stroll. The “Diamonds” singer, 34, paired her baggy jeans with green and white sneakers from Wales Bonner’s collaboration with Adidas Original. Her distressed, periwinkle button-down shirt showed a glimpse of her stomach. She topped off the look with gold jewelry — including several rings and necklaces — and a pair of black sunglasses.

Rocky, 33, meanwhile, wore black boots and a wallet chain with his oversized denim. He put a black utility vest over his multi-colored long-sleeve shirt and finished the look with a chunky necklace, purple shades and a funky beanie.

The two were accompanied by security guards as they walked through the park to a waiting car.

It was a rare outing for the duo, who have kept their relationship low-key since the “What’s My Name” singer gave birth to their baby boy in the spring. Rihanna’s first public appearance was in support of her beau, who she started dating in 2019.

The “Consideration” songstress attended GoPuff Delivers Wireless 2022, a 10-day music festival in London, to support the rapper during his headlining gig on July 1. Rihanna wore a black Prada bomber jacket with black leggings at the event, but the low-key look didn’t stop fans from recognizing her. She was spotted blowing a kiss to her love from the audience as security escorted her through the crowd.

Rihanna also sported a low-key look two weeks later when she attended the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in London. She donned baggy black jeans and a loose-fitting, lace-adorned top with the same green and white Adidas kicks.

“We found love in an artsy place 😍,” the event’s official Instagram captioned images of the Fenty Beauty founder at the time. “Last night, @badgalriri visited @themexicangeniuses exhibition in #London and she met (virtually, at least) one of her idols, #FridaKahlo. We are SCREAMING INTERNALLY 🤯.”

Though both performers have made a few appearances since welcoming their little bundle of joy, neither has announced what their son is called.

“Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “They are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

While they haven’t introduced their baby to the world yet, they’re already thinking about expanding. The insider added that the two will likely give their son a sibling: “They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body.”

Scroll down to see snaps from their pre-sunrise stroll: