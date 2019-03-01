Your favorite badass babe is back with another Savage x Fenty Collection. At midnight on Friday, March 1, Rihanna’s lingerie line dropped an entirely new collection and we are here for it.

Adding a bit of edge to the basics, #IAMSAVAGE is a loungewear line full of ultra-soft knits that you’ll pretty much want to live in. But not just because they’re super comfy — they also look super cool. Even though they’re made for wearing around the house or underneath other clothes, we understand if you’d want to show them off. We would!

Created to embrace and celebrate the “X” logo, items in the collection include lots of X-stamped pieces like spaghetti strap tanks and sports-bra like bralettes. But for those who don’t always love a bold logo, there’s a subtler, smaller version on several fun options like boxer shorts and a hooded robe.

But these new must-haves aren’t the only thing launching this month. The Xtra VIP Box is also being introduced as a members program for the seriously devoted.

For $49.95 a month, you can receive a specially curated box. March’s designer? The Fenty founder herself. In it she included a bodysuit, leggings, a throwback 3D sticker and an “X” paddle. Other perks include early access to launches, discounts, and free shipping for purchases over $49.

The “Umbrella” singer took to Instagram on February 27 to make a sneak peak announcement. “We bout to get real Xtra,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of her in a super sexy bodysuit with “Fenty Savage” written around her waist.

