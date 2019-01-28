We saw some seriously stunning (and not so-stunning) looks at the 2019 SAG Awards sponsored by Fiji Water on Sunday, January 27. As gorgeous as many of the designer ensembles were, nothing sets off a red carpet gown like a beautiful pair of long earrings or a diamond ring. Not to mention, who wouldn’t want to add a little bit of bling to amp up their look for this special occasion? We know we would!

From Jane Fonda‘s teardrop diamond ring to Rachel Bronsnahan‘s long bow earrings, keep scrolling to see what awesome jewelry the stars came decorated in to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.