With a less formal and more laid-back atmosphere, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often times offers much more daring fashion choices amongst the A-list stars. And the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet was no different.

Broadcast from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, celebs showed up in some stunning ensembles while others took some risks we’re not quite sure paid off. From Alison Brie‘s giant bow to Sophie Bush‘s polka dot cape, we rounded up 11 of the wackiest looks from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.