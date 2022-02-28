Alexandra Daddario’s SAG Awards Manicure Has a Powerful Meaning

Nailed it! Stars and their manicurists brought their A-game at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27. From crystal-covered designs to statement-making French manicures, there was no shortage of nail art inspiration to go around.

But five nail looks, in particular, captured our full attention, starting with Alexandra Daddario’s thoughtful design. The White Lotus actress requested her manicurist Jolene Brodeur paint a sunflower on one of her nails as a tribute to the Ukrainian people.

“I did not know this until Alexandra Daddario told me: that the sunflower is Ukraine’s flower,” the nail pro wrote on her Instagram Story. “In support of what’s happening, she wanted the sunflower on one of her nails. Small detail but so powerful.”

Another standout nail look of the evening was Cynthia Erivo, who put a whole new meaning to the saying “red hot” at this year’s awards show. She donned a scarlet Louis Vuitton dress teamed with matching stiletto-shaped talons. Her nail artist, who goes by @rosedoesmynails on Instagram, gave her a French manicure accentuated with a line of small vertical dots on every nail.

Erivo’s nails basically doubled as an accessory on the red carpet, as she made sure they were always in the shot. She showed her nail artist tons of love on social too, sharing a photo of her nails to her Instagram Story and writing, “Rosedoesmynails coming through with the genius full set!!!”

French tips proved to be the hottest nail trend of the evening. Jessica Chastain also embraced the buzzy manicure style, opting for a more minimalist design than Erivo’s. Her subtly sparkly was brought to life by nail pro Julie Kandalec, born to complement The Eyes of Tammy Faye star’s shimmering Dior suit.

“Her @dior look is very 70’s, so what’s a 70’s look without some sparkle?” Kandalec wrote on Instagram. “I did a deep French to exaggerate the white tip in a chic way.”

And finally, we can’t not talk about Laverne Cox’s crystal-embellished design by Eri Ishizu, which was reminiscent of literal artwork. The pro used polish from CND and strategically placed crystals so that there was a a large one in the center and smaller ones towards the outer edges.

Keep scrolling for an up-close look at these manicures and more from the 2022 SAG Awards.