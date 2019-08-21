Actress Salma Hayek just surprised her Instagram followers with a gallery full of sexy swimsuit photos — but they’re far from your average posing-on-a-yacht pics. Or, well, your average swimsuit shots in general.

On Tuesday, August 20, Hayek posted ten photos of herself submerged in a shallow water at the beach. She wore a revealing, lavender one-piece bathing suit with a square neck and let her long hair down for the camera. Hayek was photographed laying down in the water, letting the waves wash over her completely. The photo series captured a time-lapse of her being totally engulfed by the waves.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching Her Own Makeup and Skin Care Line Called Florence by Mills

Judging by the photos, Hayek didn’t appear to love the underwater experience, but nevertheless, she had an inspirational message to go along with it. She captioned the post, “Sometimes you just need to surrender and let the waters move and embrace you. A veces hay que dejarse ir y dejar que las aguas te muevan y te abracen. #waves.” Interesting, right?

While the photos are grainy, they definitely show off her awesome figure. “What a sexy body😍🙏,” writes one follower. Another comments, “Que bizarras fotos.”

Tori Spelling Is Obsessed With Her Microbladed Brows — ‘Who Knew Brows Could Boost Self-Confidence’

Hayek’s last bathing suit photo was posted to Instagram on August 13. She captioned that post, “I love unexpected encounters,” referencing a horse that’s legitimately walking through the (deep) water right next to the actress. If there’s one thing all of the star’s bathing suit photos have in common, it’s that they’re never, ever boring.

Without further adieu, scroll through to see all of the photos Hayek posted to the ‘gram.