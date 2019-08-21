



Tori Spelling has officially said goodbye to Donna Martin’s thin ‘90s brows with a little help from microblading.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 20, the BH90210 star shared a series of before and after pictures of her microbladed eyebrows and the transformation is quite remarkable.

“Ok, I finally took the BROW PLUNGE,” she started off the caption with. “I know sooooo many people who have tried #microblading but honestly I was terrified to do it.”

She went on to explain that she’s fully aware her eyebrows are over plucked and blamed it on her time spent playing a style icon in an era where super skinny brows were the style. “Thin brows were IN in the 90’s. And Donna Martin was on point for that decade,” she wrote. “Plus, no one told me The Brow Would Be Back! And, in a BIG WAY!”

So as she tweezed over the years to keep the shape, she revealed she was just never able to get them back to their full potential. That is, until a mistake forced her to give microblading a try.

“About three weeks ago I blew it and made a hole in one of my brows while trying to tweeze them. That’s when I knew I just had to go for it,” the 46-year-old wrote.

She turned to friend and makeup artist Niki Metz to fix them after years of Metz telling Spelling that microblading would be “life changing.”

“Well, she was right,” the actress continued. “You have pretty much changed my life!”

In the second and third picture there are side-by-sides of the blonde beauty’s brows before and after the treatment. While the actress’ beautiful arch shape remained, the brows definitely appear fuller, sharper and over all more on-trend for 2019.

“I’m obsessed with the beautiful #microblading she did on me,” Spelling concluded in her caption. “Who knew brows could literally boost your self confidence! I feel so good about myself right now. Thank you my friend! So natural. So easy. So brilliant.”

