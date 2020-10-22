Such a stunner! Sarah Hyland dazzled at the 2020 CMT Music Awards in not one, but three standout looks! And we’re taking note.

On Wednesday, October 21, the 29-year-old hosted the biggest night in country at an outside location “in and around Music City.” To kick off the evening, she walked the red carpet in a stunning Georges Hobeika number that had a beautifully beaded pink crop top with a purple skirt featuring sexy cutout details and black bow around the waist. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

But that wasn’t all! Possibly the best part of her incredibly chic ensemble was the pink protective face mask from Christian Siriano that had “vote” printed all over it. “I love a mask. I love voting. I love a @csiriano mask that says vote all over it,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday night showcasing her red carpet look.

This was just one of the many looks she donned throughout the night, courtesy of stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero. She even changed up her hair and makeup for each new outfit.

For instance, while wearing a shimmery bronze frock on stage, the Modern Family star wore her brown locks in a sleek, straight style parted in the center, with flawlessly sultry makeup. Makeup Artist Allan Avendano used Maybelline New York products to create a subtly beautiful look, complete with glossy nude lips. But while opening the show in a statement-making fuchsia number, she wore her hair pulled back into a low bun with bright pink touches of makeup that matched the dress.

Keep scrolling to check out all of Hyland’s gorgeous look from this year’s CMT Music Awards.

