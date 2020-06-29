See What Stars Wore to Celebrate Pride 2020

June is Pride Month! To show support for the LGBTQ+ community, stars have been speaking out on social media and dressing up in rainbow-inspired ensembles all month long!

Right at the start of the month, on June 1, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba posted an adorable photo of herself and her family wearing matching rainbow-striped pajamas. “Because your fight is also our fight,” she captioned the pic. “Sending love from this proud family to yours. Happy #pride everyone! 🌈”

In addition to Aduba, Mindy Kaling and Busy Philipps are among many of the other celebs who’ve dressed in Pride flag-inspired ensembles. The Office alum wore one of the coolest (and most colorful!) dresses Us Weekly Stylish has ever seen and Philips donned a drool-worthy color-blocked maxidress to show her support.

One look Us is particularly obsessed with is American fashion designer Vera Wang’s rainbow manicure. She paired her statement-making talons with cool athleisure and it’s a look we’ll definitely be recreating for next year’s celebrations.

Obviously, this year’s official festivities looked a whole lot different than those from years past as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to sweep the nation. This year’s Pride festivals in L.A. and NYC went virtual to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March, held in 1970. Both TV specials were streamed on ABC on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 respectively.

On Sunday, June 28, Billy Porter took Instagram by storm by posting a fabulous clip of himself wearing a colorful outfit and heels. “Strut your #pride🌈 divas!” the Pose star wrote in the caption. “Wishing you all a day full of love and rainbows. Today is a day to celebrate with our chosen family and allies and rejoice in the community and love we have for each other.”

Keep scrolling to see how some of your favorite celebrities safely celebrated Pride Month 2020!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)