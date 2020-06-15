5 Rainbow Pieces to Shop From Calvin Klein’s Colorful Pride 2020 Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy June! Yes, we know, we’re already well into the month — but the sentiment remains the same. June is Pride Month, after all. It’s time to let our bright and colorful personalities shine — along with our wardrobe!

One way to show your pride and support for the LGBTQ community is by wearing the rainbow flag. Luckily, many of your favorite top brands are ready to supply you with the pieces you need, including Calvin Klein. The designer’s new Pride collection is everything! If you’re looking for a way to “express your whole self with new underwear and apparel to wear with pride,” you’ve found it. Check out our favorites from the collection below!

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Skinny Strap Bralette

Calvin Klein bralettes truly need no introduction. You’ve seen so many A-listers rock them, and you’ve probably even rocked a few of your own. The rainbow band on this one is straight-up stunning, and we know we wouldn’t miss it for the world. Get this version either in black or white!

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Skinny Strap Bralette (originally $28) starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Modern Cotton Panties

Every good bralette needs a matching pair of underwear, right? Of course! These bikini panties are so soft and stretchy, and we just can’t get enough of that rainbow waistband. We’re definitely picking up a few pairs. Even just looking at them makes Us feel happy!

Get the Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Modern Cotton Panties (originally $20) starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Women’s CK One Pride Print PJ Set

This colorful PJ set is here just in time for summer. We love the way the simple design of the shirt contrasts with the busier shorts, boasting rainbow stripes of “CK” logos. We may have to wear this pajama set out of the house from time to time. It’s simply that perfect!

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s CK One Pride Print PJ Set for just $41 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Underwear Men’s Tank

This cascading logo tank top is a warm weather essential. It’s colorful, it’s breathable and it’s versatile. Anyone can wear it — and everyone should!

Get the Calvin Klein Underwear Men’s Tank (originally up to $36) now starting at just $25 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15 2020, but are subject to change.

Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Carousel 5 Pack Panties

It’s time to dress up your dresser drawers with these drawers. Seriously though — this five-pack of underwear is so cute — featuring red, yellow, green, purple and pink pairs, all with contrasting waistbands!

Get the Calvin Klein Underwear Women’s Carousel 5 Pack Panties for just $49 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15 2020, but are subject to change.

Want more? Shop the rest of the Calvin Klein Pride 2020 Collection here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

