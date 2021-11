November 2, 2021

Bridal bikini! For her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Tarek El Moussa, Young sported a custom made bikini by Karen Sabago. “This is a special place and my best friend of 15 years go t this bikini handmade for me from the same designer who made my bridal shower dress so it’s also a special bathing suit,” she captioned an Instagram post.