With spring in full swing, now seems like as good a time as any to spring clean your skin care collection. And right now Sephora is filled with affordable skin care options under $20 so you can stock up on fresh finds without breaking the bank!

Budget-friendly favorite The Ordinary has lots of new buzzy serums, but one of our favorites is the brand’s Natural Moisturizer Factors. It’s the perfect non-greasy formula that your warmer weather skin care routine needs.

Then there’s Sephora’s own cost-effective skin care line, which also has tons of great picks for super low prices. But one of our faves is the affordable alternative to the cult-favorite Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel. It’s their very own clean beauty glycolic acid peel pads.

And serving as the perfect reminder to wear sunscreen every day thanks to its pretty packaging is the Supergoop! x Rebecca Taylor Defense Refresh Setting Mist. Not only will it spritz on a layer of UV defense, but it’ll set your makeup for a flawless finish.

There are also a few bundle packs that allow you to stock up on more than one product for all types of skin care needs. There’s beautifully scented moisturizers for sensitive skin and mini-acne fighters for those on-the-go people who don’t have time to deal with unwanted breakouts.

But that’s just a taste. From playful eye masks to radiance-boosting exfoliators, keep scrolling to see our favorite skin saviors at Sephora for $20 and under.