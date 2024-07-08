Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Serena Williams’ Best Red Carpet Moments: Sparkly Gowns, Sexy Mini Dresses, More

By
Serena William s Best Red Carpet Moments Gallery
12
Getty Images (3)

Serena Williams is undoubtedly a style star.

From sparkly gowns to silky ensembles, Williams never fails to dazzle Us on the red carpet. At the 2024 Met Gala, she shined in a gold gown by Balenciaga. The number featured a one-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice and a ruched skirt complete with a train.

Williams elevated the getup with black gloves, dark tights and pointed-toe heels. The retired tennis pro added even more sparkle to her outfit with a shimmery headpiece, a gold watch and an oversized ring.

Save $200 on the Iconic Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine!

Deal of the Day

Save $200 Now on the Iconic Breville Espresso Machine! View Deal

Besides gowns, Williams is also known to rock mini dresses on the red carpet. While attending her documentary, In the Arena: Serena Williams, premiere, she stunned in a balletcore look from Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the corset top and pleated skirt with strappy sandals and a diamond necklace.

Keep scrolling to see all of Williams best red carpet looks through the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!