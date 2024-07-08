Serena Williams is undoubtedly a style star.
From sparkly gowns to silky ensembles, Williams never fails to dazzle Us on the red carpet. At the 2024 Met Gala, she shined in a gold gown by Balenciaga. The number featured a one-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice and a ruched skirt complete with a train.
Williams elevated the getup with black gloves, dark tights and pointed-toe heels. The retired tennis pro added even more sparkle to her outfit with a shimmery headpiece, a gold watch and an oversized ring.
Besides gowns, Williams is also known to rock mini dresses on the red carpet. While attending her documentary, In the Arena: Serena Williams, premiere, she stunned in a balletcore look from Dolce & Gabbana. She paired the corset top and pleated skirt with strappy sandals and a diamond necklace.
Keep scrolling to see all of Williams best red carpet looks through the years: