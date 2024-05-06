Serena Williams stole the show at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

Williams, 42, attended the annual fashion benefit at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, looking incredible in a one-shouldered, golden gown. She completed her look with black gloves and diamond jewels. The tennis champ also pinned a bejeweled barrette in her hair.

Williams’ look honored the gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code, which paid tribute to the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme set by Anna Wintour.

Williams last attended the annual event in May 2023, wearing a custom Gucci gown that hugged her baby bump. The Met Gala served as an epic pregnancy reveal for Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian. (The couple share daughters Olympia, 6, and Adria, 8 months.)

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams joked via Instagram at the time, sharing red carpet photos.

During their trip up the famed stairs, Williams also gave a pregnancy update to Vogue correspondent Lala Anthony.

“I feel really good. I can breathe [and] I can stop hiding,” Williams said, dishing on her and Ohanian’s coordinating looks. “We’re holding it down for Gucci!”

Williams has been a staple at the Met Gala ever since 2011. Her 2017 appearance also served as a pregnancy reveal as she cradled her baby bump through her emerald Versace halter gown. Two years later, Williams cohosted the occasion alongside Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele.

At the 2019 gala, Williams paired her yellow Versace gown with Off-White sneakers.

While Williams has long been a fashion icon on the tennis court, she’s been trying to branch out since her 2022 retirement.

“I feel that it’s completely crossed over—and I’ve been trying to get that to cross over for a long time,” she told Marie Claire last month. “Seeing myself and my sister on the big stages of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, being ourselves and wearing great outfits and looking our best, really changed women’s sports — which is crazy.”