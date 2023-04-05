Man, she feels like a new woman! Shania Twain is having fun changing up her look.

The 57-year-old singer has debuted a number of hair transformations in recent weeks — and she has no plans on stopping. The “You’re Still the One” artist revealed that her decision to switch things was inspired by “going gray,” she explained in a Sunday, April 2, interview with E! News at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. “Over the years, I have had many different styles. I’m playing more with color right now and I’m enjoying that because I’m going gray.”

She added: “As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colors.’ I might change my hair color every week. Why not? I’ll have an empty palette. I’m experimenting with that.” Twain added that her new silver strands have given her an “excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”

At the Sunday soirée, Twain graced the red carpet with bouncy auburn locks. Her fiery crown perfectly complemented her black and crimson Prabal Gurung cutout dress. She later slipped into a Chanel two-piece set to accept the Equal Play award — which recognizes artists who are vocal advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music — during the ceremony.

“I believe in an all-inclusive country music. We’re a family … let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent. Let’s ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play, regardless of gender, age or race,” Twain said in her acceptance speech.

Twain also commanded attention at the 2023 Grammys on February 5. That evening, she delivered drama with bright red bangs. The “Any Man of Mine” singer paired the dramatic makeover with a polka dot suit by Harris Reed. To spice it up even more, the “From This Moment On” artist added an oversized hat. Underneath the jacket, Twain wore a cropped black corset top. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and hoops by Messika.

Days prior, Twain tried out life as a blonde. The hitmaker unveiled the ‘do while promoting her new album, Queen of Me, on a February 2 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Twain’s icy tresses were styled straight with a middle part and cascaded down her shoulders.

Keep scrolling to see Twain’s most recent hair changes: