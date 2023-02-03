From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.

The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s icy tresses were styled straight with a middle part and cascaded down her shoulders.

The Canada native paired the makeover with an orange silk getup that included a button-up blouse and a maxi skirt. She finalized the ensemble with pointed-toe shoes and a black leather jacket.

On the show, Twain opened up about the project, which dropped on Friday, February 3. Corden, 44, joked during the interview that he “never thought” he’d see a “parental advisory” notice on an alum from her. “What’s this about?” the comedian joked.

“I’m not really sure what the f—k you mean by that,” Twain quipped back, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

The “Any Man of Mine” artist also showed off her blonde ‘do at a pre-Grammys party with her Republic Records “family.”

“I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family — I haven’t laughed that much in ages! Now it’s time to celebrate with you all!” she captioned an Instagram carousel, which showed her posing with Kim Petras, Yung Gravy, Coi Leray and more.

Twain’s stint as a blonde wouldn’t be the first time she’s experimented with her hair. The Grammy winner debuted a pastel pink crown at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2022. Her rosy strands peaked out of her animal print gown by Rodarte, creating an unforgettable fashion moment.

Though Twain went back to brunette shortly after, she sported a bouncy pink wig for an appearance on Today on January 5.

The CMA winner’s recent glam statements match the lively sentiment of her newest record. On the cover of Queen of Me, Twain is seen on the back of a horse, posing braless.

“[Liberation] was the entire intention. You know, throw away the bra,” she told the Associated Press in an interview published on Friday. “I did a lot of nude photography in that session … One of the places I feel most liberated is riding a horse. You can fly. It’s very empowering. It’s like you take this unbridled posture to bridle your freedom.”

Twain added: “It’s like facing a fear, facing something that’s uncomfortable, getting myself out of my comfort zone — especially on a horse. That’s freedom.”