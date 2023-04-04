Spring is in full swing — and fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major fashion inspiration! From red carpet glam to cool street style, the biggest names in Hollywood are slaying this season.

Nothing screams spring more than florals. Simone Ashley proved that looking like a walking bouquet will never go out of style at the Versace fall/winter fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9. The Bridgerton star, 28, showed off her legs in a hot pink mini dress that was adorned with black flowers. The frock was equipped with a halter neckline and a sweetheart bodice. Ashley teamed the number with black sandal heels and wore her brunette locks in loose waves.

Gabrielle Union later took Us back to the 1950s at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30. For the Los Angeles soirée, the 50-year-old Bring It On star stepped out in a crystal-covered gown by Moschino. The floor-length number featured green, purple, orange, pink and black jewels throughout and modeled a halter neckline. The dress was completed with a cap construction, giving the ensemble a retro feel.

Another big 2023 trend for spring is textures. Fashion houses like Jason Wu, Acne Studios, Givenchy and more unveiled designs with feathers, tassels and rouching on their fashion week runways. Jodi Balfour commanded attention at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on March 7, wearing an embroidered T-shirt dress by Bode that was made with a fringed hem. The detail added drama to the ensemble, transforming it from a casual moment to a fashion statement.

Classic suiting is always a good idea. Rachel Brosnahan was the epitome of timeless glamour in a white oversized blazer and slouchy trousers by Galvan London at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Gala in New York on March 6. She completed the garb with metallic pointed-toe pumps and a sleek updo.

For more relaxed occasions, consider a sporty aesthetic. Hailey Bieber looked sporty and chic while running errands in Los Angeles on March 27. The Rhode founder played it cool in Martine Rose jacket, a Y Project skirt and silver and black sneakers. Katy Perry, meanwhile, gave a lesson on mixing trends when she made an appearance on Good Morning America the following day in a yellow Moto jacket with low-rise jeans. (Low-rise saw a major resurgence in 2022 as consumers began gravitating towards early 2000s fashion thanks to TikTok.)

Keep scrolling to see more spring style inspiration from the most stylish A-listers: