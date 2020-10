WNBA Players

Glossier launched two new Body Hero products, the Exfoliating Bar and Dry-Touch Oil Mist, on October 15. For the campaign, the cool-girl brand teamed up with eight WNBA players — Sue Bird, Seimone Augustus, Lexie Brown, Kalani Brown, Amanda Zahui B., Natalie Achonwa, Stefanie Dolson and Gabby Williams — who shot their individual videos while quarantining in the WNBA bubble.