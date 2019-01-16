Attention lovers of products that come from Mother Earth: Natural skincare expert Tata Harper, the woman behind Tata Harper Skincare, a brand loved by Jessica Alba, Lake Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Emma Watson, Brooke Shields, Anne Hathaway and more, sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, January 16, to give us the lowdown on green products and how to achieve the ultimate glow.

“Natural beauty is here to stay and it is no longer just a trend, but rather the way the industry as a whole is headed,” Harper says. In other words, thanks to growing interest in ingredients that are grown rather than made and capitalizing on the benefits of materials found in nature, the once niche category has gone mainstream.

And staying away from synthetics is something Harper is passionate about. “For us, being 100% natural is non-negotiable. … We never want to make women choose between health and results or between natural and high-performance. Women should not have to compromise their ideals when it comes to beauty,” she says.

Read on to hear more of Harper’s insights and her tips for your best skin yet.