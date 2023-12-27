2024 is upon us, and what better way to close out 2023 than reflecting on some of the most exciting fashion and beauty collaborations over the last 12 months? Celebrities making brand deals might not be groundbreaking, but there were recurring themes that were both refreshing and admirable.

Age proved to be just a number. This concept was embodied in Anne Hathaway’s partnership with Shiseido, who named her global ambassador for the Vital Perfection line. The Oscar winner has made it clear she’s not driven by nor fearful of growing older, and that skincare is about nurturing your overall well-being rather than fixating over how many years are behind you.

Similarly, Sydney Sweeney — who has reinforced the significance of loving your body — teamed up with Frankies Bikinis on Love Letters of Sydney Sweeney: a mix of sultry, yet charming intimates and swimwear meant to ignite confidence.

Check out the other inspiring partnerships from leading brands and your favorite celebrities: