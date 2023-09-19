Anne Hathaway opened up about her philosophy on aging and beauty.

“I don’t think about age,” she told Today on Monday, September 18, while responding to comments that she’s “aging gracefully.” To the actress, who recently partnered with luxury skincare brand Shiseido, “Aging is another word for living.”

When breaking into Hollywood as a teen in the late ‘90s, it was “a very different era,” Hathaway explained. “There was this perception that there was going to be a cliff. And that cliff was a really young age,” she said, alluding that eventually she could age out of Hollywood gigs. Today, however, she’s “cherishing” her 40s — and her new beauty venture with Shiseido.

“I find them to be incredibly thoughtful, intelligent, caring, refined. I was thrilled and excited that I could be a part of that,” she revealed on Today. Hathaway was announced as Shiseido’s new brand ambassador in August and was thrilled when she learned the tag mark for the campaign would be “potential has no age.”

“I was just like, ‘I love that and I love putting that out there,’” the Oscar winner gushed.

For her campaign with Shiseido, Hathaway rocks a simple white tank top tucked into black baggy jeans. She stuns with a fresh face, wearing his tresses in loose waves as she twirls around an empty room while opening curtains and letting sunlight in. “Finding your light is not always easy,” she says in the clip. “It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light.”

As the video cuts to a bright room, Hathaway ruffles her hair. “Age defying skincare backed by research on human potential … Potential has no age,” she states.

Last week, the brand celebrated their partnership in New York City. For the event, Hathaway looked timeless in a gold sequined gown featuring a rhinestone-embellished neckline and sides, a fitted bodice and a gorgeous train cascading behind her. She teamed the frock with chrome sandals, gold rings and diamond earrings. She again rocked minimal makeup including glossy lips, subtle eyeliner, light blush and mascara.

While Hathaway has always been candid about aging, she found a new sense of life after becoming a mom in 2016. (Hathaway shares sons Johnathan, 7, and Jack, 2, with husband Adam Shulman.) In a March 2022 profile with WSJ, she explained that she didn’t feel “fully landed and fully here” until becoming a parent. “It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word,” she said at the time.