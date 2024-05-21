The dogs at the Pet Gala delivered as much glamor as the stars at the Met Gala did.

Each year, dog fashion designer Anthony Rubio hosts a Pet Gala where dogs wear recreated ensembles that celebrities donned at the Fashion’s Biggest Night. On Monday, May 20, pets dressed up in a reimagined version of Jennifer Lopez’s Schiaparelli gown, a replica of Gigi Hadid’s Thom Browne frock and more.

Rubio opened up about the fundraiser — which supports the Museum of the Dog in New York City — in a statement, sharing, “I want people to understand that we’re not making fun of the Met Gala. We’re elevating and appraising and appreciating the wonderful designs that were presented at the Met Gala by the most talented designers of the world.”

Fans can view the dogs’ outfits at the Museum of the Dog throughout June.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the Pet Gala: